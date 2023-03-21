Reviewing Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) & AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $620,000.00 34.50 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -4.93 AeroClean Technologies $491,249.00 43.53 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -4.93

This table compares Molekule Group and AeroClean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molekule Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.19, suggesting that its stock price is 819% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Molekule Group and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Summary

AeroClean Technologies beats Molekule Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

