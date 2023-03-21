Reviewing Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) & McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% McGrath RentCorp 15.69% 15.02% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upbound Group and McGrath RentCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus target price of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Upbound Group.

This table compares Upbound Group and McGrath RentCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 117.80 McGrath RentCorp $733.82 million 3.13 $115.14 million $4.71 19.98

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upbound Group. McGrath RentCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. McGrath RentCorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Upbound Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment. The Adler Tanks segment includes containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids. The Enviroplex segment involves the classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California. The company was founded by Robert P. McGrath in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.