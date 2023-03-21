RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.30

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.30 ($13.23) and last traded at €12.70 ($13.66), with a volume of 2241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.55 ($13.49).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.52.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

