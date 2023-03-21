Richard James Maloney Buys 1,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard James Maloney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 233,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mullen Group Company Profile

MTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.45.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

