Richard James Maloney Buys 1,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard James Maloney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00.
Mullen Group Price Performance
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 233,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Further Reading
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.