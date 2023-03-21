RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.82.

RingCentral Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $28.23 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $129.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

