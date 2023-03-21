Ron Bentsur Acquires 2,300 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Ron Bentsur acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $14,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Beyond Air Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of XAIR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,692. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $204.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
