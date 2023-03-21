Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

