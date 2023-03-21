Rune (RUNE) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Rune has a total market capitalization of $30,554.77 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.5258389 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

