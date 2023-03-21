RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVLP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

