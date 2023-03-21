RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RVLP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About RVL Pharmaceuticals
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.