Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

TXN stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

