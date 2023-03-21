Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 844.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 632,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 565,584 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDOT opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

