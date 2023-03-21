Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

