Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRM. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $6,000,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vroom by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 1,394.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 957,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 873,286 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRM opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

