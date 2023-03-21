Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$689,548.16 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total value of C$689,548.16.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,363. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.22. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

