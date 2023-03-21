Savior LLC Buys 2,830 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,923,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.