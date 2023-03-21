Savior LLC Has $301,000 Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 922.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HSCZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,691. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

