Savior LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Savior LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

