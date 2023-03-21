Savior LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Savior LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.9% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 42,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. 1,152,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

