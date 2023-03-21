Savior LLC Sells 334 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 114,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 165,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,082. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

