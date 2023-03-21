Savior LLC Sells 47,112 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Savior LLC reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,112 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

