ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Insider John Charles Eldh Sells 2,500 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,094. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

