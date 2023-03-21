Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

FRA:SHA opened at €6.32 ($6.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.02. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

