Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

