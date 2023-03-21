Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $1.03 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

