Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Decreased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,441 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. 61,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,995. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

