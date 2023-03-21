Scotiabank Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to Sector Perform

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.75.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$41.79. 3,754,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,433. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.90.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

