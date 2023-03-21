Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.15 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Secret has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $15.15 million and $4,252.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00157537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507496 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,653.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

