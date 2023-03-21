Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.30 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $4,252.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507496 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,653.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

