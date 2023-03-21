Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after buying an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,801,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. 64,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,668. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

