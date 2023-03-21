Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MMC traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 269,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

