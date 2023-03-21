Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,344 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 564,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,886,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Up 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

