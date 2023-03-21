Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

