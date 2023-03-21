Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.41. 65,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,702. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

