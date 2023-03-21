Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,013. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,634. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.