Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

