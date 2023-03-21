Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,589,201 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.