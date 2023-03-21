Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

RTX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,250. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

