Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.20. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 510,164 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $798.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.