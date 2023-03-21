SelfKey Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00361584 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.21 or 0.26281160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010265 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

