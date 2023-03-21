Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Acquired by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Semler Scientific worth $582,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 893.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.79. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $56.03.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

