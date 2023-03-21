Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.57. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

