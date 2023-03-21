Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 570,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $790.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.70. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
