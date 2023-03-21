Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 570,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $790.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.70. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.