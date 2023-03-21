ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $795.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

