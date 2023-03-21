ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 5.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

