Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.03.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $20.65 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

