SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.47 and last traded at $74.57. Approximately 40,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 379,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.