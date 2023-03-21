SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -280.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

