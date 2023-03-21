Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

