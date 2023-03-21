Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

