Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

AVEM opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

